Generative AI’s potential to drive innovation, improve efficiency and create competitive advantages is enormous. However, the ability to fully realize the benefits of generative AI hinges on one crucial factor: data strategy. “Data Strategies for AI Leaders,” a report co-written by MIT and Snowflake, underscores how organizations must invest in robust data foundations to succeed in the AI era. With 2025 a make-or-break year for AI investments, organizations are under pressure to demonstrate tangible returns. Snowflake partners play a pivotal role in helping businesses achieve these outcomes by focusing on data strategies that optimize efficiency and productivity.

Laying the groundwork: Creating solid data foundations

While generative AI holds immense promise, achieving its full potential depends on having a solid data foundation. High-quality, accessible and well-governed data enables organizations to realize the efficiency and productivity gains executives seek. According to the report, 72% of executives identify increased efficiency and productivity as their top priorities for generative AI adoption — outpacing other goals such as revenue growth (30%) or cost reduction (24%).

For Snowflake partners, this presents a clear opportunity. Partners are uniquely positioned to help clients build robust data strategies and architectures that unlock AI’s full potential. By establishing data standardization, accessibility, and integration, partners help clients overcome the barriers that often derail AI initiatives. Snowflake’s unified platform equips customers with tools to centralize, secure and scale data for AI applications, enabling businesses to confidently achieve measurable outcomes.

Tackling AI’s three common hurdles

Despite their ambitions, many organizations face significant roadblocks when deploying AI. The MIT report identifies three common challenges:

Data silos and fragmentation: Disconnected systems prevent organizations from accessing the full value of their data.

Underdeveloped AI governance: Without strong governance frameworks, businesses struggle with trust, security and compliance in their AI systems.

Lack of technical expertise: Scaling AI requires specialized knowledge that many organizations have yet to develop.

AI investments are now facing the same rational scrutiny as any technological expenditure. Leaders are demanding clear ROI from gen AI, with 2025 marking a shift toward utility over hype. This puts added pressure on organizations to demonstrate the tangible benefits of their AI strategies.

Snowflake and our ecosystem of partners are uniquely equipped to tackle these challenges and help organizations achieve measurable ROI. By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, partners can unify fragmented data systems, implement governance frameworks and provide scalable solutions that allow businesses to achieve their AI goals confidently.

Overcoming AI’s biggest hurdles: Three pillars to success

To help organizations unlock the full potential of gen AI, Snowflake and our partners are focused on three key areas:

Breaking down data silos through collaboration: Seamless collaboration across teams and ecosystems is critical for the success of AI initiatives, as valuable insights often remain locked within disconnected data silos. Partners play a key role as enablers, integrating systems and fostering the cross-functional collaboration essential for unlocking AI's full potential. By providing unified access to insights, partners enable data scientists, business leaders and operational teams to work together toward common goals.

This collaboration extends beyond the organization — partners also help businesses connect to broader ecosystems, including vendors, clients and industry partners, amplifying the value of their data. Using Snowflake’s platform, partners can reduce barriers to data flow, creating an environment where information moves securely and efficiently across the enterprise. The result is a more connected, insight-driven organization that can make better-informed decisions, faster.

Enabling trust with strong AI governance: For businesses, trust in AI systems is non-negotiable. Without a robust governance framework, organizations risk regulatory penalties, inconsistent outcomes and a loss of customer confidence. Strong data governance enables a strategic approach that considers both high-level goals and operational needs. This includes defining clear governance objectives, setting policies aligning with industry-specific requirements and promoting stakeholder collaboration. By embedding ethical guidelines and accountability, organizations can ensure AI systems remain transparent and compliant.

Partners play a critical role here as advisers, helping companies implement governance frameworks that align with industry-specific requirements. They help organizations operationalize their objectives by leveraging Snowflake’s unified platform to create environments where data is secure, auditable and responsibly managed. By aligning governance frameworks with organizational goals, partners empower businesses to not only reduce risk but also establish themselves as leaders in ethical AI practices, turning strong governance into a competitive advantage.

Scaling AI with expert-led agility: The success of AI use cases depends on an organization’s ability to scale its data infrastructure quickly and efficiently. As AI workloads grow, businesses need platforms that can handle immense volumes of data while maintaining performance. Partners play a key role in helping businesses unlock this scalability by delivering customized, agile solutions that evolve alongside their clients’ ambitions.

Whether expanding operations, integrating new data sources or launching AI-driven initiatives, partners help clients move at the speed of innovation. With Snowflake, organizations can scale seamlessly, adapting new demands without overhauling existing systems. This flexibility allows businesses to remain competitive, prepare their operations for the future and focus on strategic growth instead of technical limitations.

Powering Snowflake partners as AI pioneers

Snowflake partners can be AI trailblazers by helping clients build strong data foundations — tackling governance, scalability and collaboration challenges to unlock the full power of generative AI. With insights from the MIT report and Snowflake’s tools, you can guide clients in adopting responsible, scalable AI strategies and position yourself as their trusted adviser.

Ready to lead?

Explore “Data Strategies for AI Leaders” and access key resources in the Snowflake Partner Network to stay ahead, drive transformative outcomes and lead confidently in the AI era.