Data quality and access: Access to high-quality data has always been a vital element of AI, but it becomes even more important when dealing with the scale and scope of data that gen AI models rely on. After all, training one LLM can cost millions of dollars. In addition, healthcare data is frequently incomplete, unstructured and stuck in data silos. An inconsistent data set introduces biases and inaccuracies, which can have profound consequences for clinicians or scientists using an AI model for patient health.

Data security: In a recent KPMG survey , 63% of business leaders surveyed rated privacy concerns with personal data as a top risk associated with gen AI, while 62% rated cybersecurity as a top risk. Here’s an example of how data security may be a risk: During training, a foundation model might have access to all the data available within the organization, including individuals’ personally identifiable information (PII) and sensitive corporate data. If the model uses ungoverned data to generate content, there is a risk of exposing sensitive data to unauthorized data consumers.

Regulatory compliance: The healthcare industry is subject to some of the most stringent data privacy regulations around the world. The United States’ Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), for example, set strict standards for protecting health information. In the KPMG survey , respondents ranked concerns about the regulatory landscape as the biggest barrier to adopting gen AI. Organizations can’t rely on automatically generated code for system implementations or mandatory reporting without safeguarding that it is consistent with industry and government requirements.