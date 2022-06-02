Leveling Up Our SLA Commitments

Snowflake's Support Policy defines our SLA to our customers. This document (which only a lawyer could love) provides a very measurable and unambiguous lens on our product, which can be reliably evaluated on a per-customer basis. At a high level, this is defined as no more than 1% query error rate, 99.9% of the time. This ensures reliable operation nearly all of the time, but acknowledges the potential for up to 43 minutes of outage over the course of a month.

Another data warehouse offers an SLA with different parameters, which is no more than a 10% error rate, 99.99% of the time. This permits a relatively high background rate of errors (up to 10%) all of the time, but limits complete outages to about 4 minutes per month.

In both cases, the user is offered usage credits if the SLA is violated. We have data going back several years that allows us to measure the reliability of Snowflake for our customers, and calculate the impact of these different SLA thresholds. We empirically offer more credits to users using our historical 1% error calculation as compared to the 10% error rate at 4 nines (99.99%), and we believe it is the more stringent measure which maps to what our customers actually want: all of their queries to succeed.