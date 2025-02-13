The Global Innovation Index ranks South Africa number one in innovation in Africa, with South Africa hosting the continent’s leading financial hub and a growing technology hub. Because of this, Snowflake is committing to launch this new cloud region to enhance customers’ compliance with regional standards by hosting customer data locally.

Snowflake focuses on helping our customers enhance compliance with regional standards by hosting data locally, without compromising on performance or innovation. The AWS Cape Town deployment will enable customers to retain control over their data, maintain data security and foster trust with their end customers. These deployments will also offer regional customers the flexibility to keep data closer to home while still leveraging the power of Snowflake’s global AI Data Cloud.