Snowflake is excited to announce a brand-new chapter in its AI Data Cloud infrastructure story in Africa by committing to support AWS in Cape Town by July 2025.
Supporting customers’ compliance with regional data residency
The Global Innovation Index ranks South Africa number one in innovation in Africa, with South Africa hosting the continent’s leading financial hub and a growing technology hub. Because of this, Snowflake is committing to launch this new cloud region to enhance customers’ compliance with regional standards by hosting customer data locally.
Snowflake focuses on helping our customers enhance compliance with regional standards by hosting data locally, without compromising on performance or innovation. The AWS Cape Town deployment will enable customers to retain control over their data, maintain data security and foster trust with their end customers. These deployments will also offer regional customers the flexibility to keep data closer to home while still leveraging the power of Snowflake’s global AI Data Cloud.
Continued investment in our channel ecosystem and AWS partnership
Snowflake’s investment in the South African market includes enabling our system integration partners with our One Million Minds initiative, designed to empower learners globally with cutting-edge AI skills and training. By pursuing this expansion with our partners, Snowflake envisions that the scaled growth of our AI Data Cloud platform will position local system integrators, AWS and Snowflake at the forefront of Africa's digital transformation.
"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Snowflake and bring their powerful Data Cloud capabilities to Africa. This strategic investment in launching Snowflake's first cloud region in Africa on AWS infrastructure marks a significant milestone in our joint commitment to driving innovation and digital transformation across the region. By combining AWS's robust cloud services with Snowflake's cutting-edge data platform, we empower African businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, accelerate growth and compete on a global scale. This expansion demonstrates our shared vision for the future of cloud computing and reinforces our dedication to supporting Africa's rapidly evolving tech ecosystem." — Jyoti Ball, General Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa at AWS.
Empowering customers with advanced data and AI/ML solutions
This expansion will open up new possibilities for Snowflake customers to drive innovation through advanced analytics, AI and machine learning applications. By bringing data closer to their end users, Snowflake customers in South Africa can reduce latency and optimize performance for critical workloads.
Commitment to global expansion
The launch of Snowflake’s deployments highlights Snowflake’s ongoing commitment to empowering global customers with a consistent experience across cloud providers and regions. This new regional implementation offers greater flexibility for businesses to choose the deployment option that best suits their operational and regulatory needs while enabling them to leverage Snowflake’s full suite of cloud services.