As organizations rush to deploy AI at scale, the stakes for getting trust right have never been higher. Massive datasets — often including sensitive data — are now at the heart of business operations, and companies need to share and analyze their enterprise data while safeguarding it, following regulatory compliance and maintaining resilience.

To harness powerful AI agents and applications, companies need a unified data platform that’s both powerful and easy to use, deeply connected and fundamentally trusted. This requires a cohesive approach that integrates six critical elements from the ground up:

Governance

Security

Privacy

Interoperability

Business continuity and disaster recovery

Observability

This guide dives deep into these core tenets of a trusted data platform and how an integrated approach enables you to deploy production-ready AI with more confidence and fewer compromises.