As global data regulations continue to evolve, Snowflake is focused on helping our customers meet their data residency and sovereignty requirements without compromising on performance or innovation. The Azure Mexico and Seoul deployments will enable organizations in Mexico and LATAM as well as South Korea and the wider Asia-Pacific region to maintain proximity to their data while enabling compliance with local regulations. These deployments will also offer regional customers the flexibility to keep data closer to home while still leveraging the power of Snowflake’s global AI Data Cloud.