Snowflake is excited to announce a significant expansion of our AI Data Cloud infrastructure with support for Microsoft Azure Mexico by the end of Snowflake’s fiscal year, and support for Microsoft Azure in Seoul in the first half of 2025. These deployments underscore Snowflake’s continued commitment to providing our customers with a unified and secure experience, regardless of where their data resides.
Supporting evolving data residency and sovereignty needs
As global data regulations continue to evolve, Snowflake is focused on helping our customers meet their data residency and sovereignty requirements without compromising on performance or innovation. The Azure Mexico and Seoul deployments will enable organizations in Mexico and LATAM as well as South Korea and the wider Asia-Pacific region to maintain proximity to their data while enabling compliance with local regulations. These deployments will also offer regional customers the flexibility to keep data closer to home while still leveraging the power of Snowflake’s global AI Data Cloud.
Enabling cross-cloud flexibility and collaboration
Enterprises the world over will gain enhanced cross-cloud capabilities, including:
Business continuity: With Snowgrid’s advanced replication capabilities, customers can ensure seamless business continuity by replicating data across regions, safeguarding against disruptions and supporting evolving regulatory requirements.
Governance: Snowflake’s built-in governance and compliance tool, Snowflake Horizon, allows customers to securely manage their data across clouds and regions with consistent security, privacy and interoperability features.
Collaboration: Snowgrid, Snowflake’s cross-cloud technology layer, enables customers to easily share, access and collaborate on data, applications and services across multiple regions and cloud platforms, allowing businesses to operate globally without data silos.
Empowering customers with advanced data and AI/ML solutions
This expansion will open up new possibilities for Snowflake customers to drive innovation through advanced analytics, AI and machine learning applications. By bringing data closer to their end users, Snowflake customers in both Mexico and South Korea can reduce latency and optimize performance for critical workloads. This deployment further expands the options for enterprises seeking to mobilize their data, develop AI/ML models and build data-driven applications at scale.
Commitment to global expansion
The launch of Snowflake’s deployments highlights Snowflake’s ongoing commitment to empowering global customers with a consistent experience across cloud providers and regions. This new regional implementation offers greater flexibility for businesses to choose the deployment option that best suits their operational and regulatory needs while ensuring they can leverage Snowflake’s full suite of cloud services.