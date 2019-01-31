Welcome to the New Snowflake Status Page

We’ve received many requests from Snowflake customers to provide them with a faster, easier way to get up-to-date information about our Snowflake service. The wait is over! We’re excited to announce the release of the new Snowflake Status Page.

Our number 1 value at Snowflake is to “Put Customers First.” One of the many ways we work to adhere to that value includes keeping customers informed. The Snowflake Status Page (available to all public Snowflake customers) will help us to stay in synch with customers by enabling us to post real-time updates about service issues, including:

System Status - Confirm Snowflake service is up and running in your specific region

Outages and Incidents - Stay informed about events that may impact your service

Organized by cloud region and service, the Snowflake Status Page provides information about service events that occurred on or after January 1, 2019. If you have any questions regarding a previous outage, or would like to file a support ticket, visit the Snowflake Lodge Community.