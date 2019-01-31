Welcome to the New Snowflake Status Page

We’ve received many requests from Snowflake customers to provide them with a faster, easier way to get up-to-date information about our Snowflake service. The wait is over! We’re excited to announce the release of the new Snowflake Status Page.
Our number 1 value at Snowflake is to “Put Customers First.” One of the many ways we work to adhere to that value includes keeping customers informed. The Snowflake Status Page (available to all public Snowflake customers) will help us to stay in synch with customers by enabling us to post real-time updates about service issues, including:
- System Status - Confirm Snowflake service is up and running in your specific region
- Outages and Incidents - Stay informed about events that may impact your service
Organized by cloud region and service, the Snowflake Status Page provides information about service events that occurred on or after January 1, 2019. If you have any questions regarding a previous outage, or would like to file a support ticket, visit the Snowflake Lodge Community.
How do I subscribe?
To subscribe, go to the Status Page page and click “SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES.” To ensure that you only receive notifications that impact you, please subscribe to your specific region. You can find more detailed instructions on how to subscribe here.
If you’re currently subscribed to Community Alert Groups, first register to receive updates via the NEW Snowflake Status Page, then unsubscribe to Community Alert Groups.
Will Community Alert Groups Go Away?
The new Status Update Page will replace Community Alert Groups, which will be decommissioned 30 days after today’s go-live. Moving forward, all relevant status updates will be posted on the new Status Page.
Good things to come
We will continue adding more details to the Snowflake Status Page in the coming months. We are also working on building out a new status page for Virtual Private Snowflake customers. As always, we value your input. If you have any ideas or feedback that you want to share, we encourage you to post them on the Snowflake Lodge Community.