In June of this year we announced an optimization that significantly reduced the cost of using the Search Optimization Service. Within the same month, more than 85% of our SOS customers saw a 50% or more reduction of their search optimization maintenance costs. We achieved this by improving the performance of the background warehouses where the search access paths were being maintained.

But we are not stopping there. Today we are launching the public preview of search optimization column configuration, enabling customers to choose which columns to include in the search access path.

You can continue relying on our default behavior to automatically maintain the search access path for a given table if you want to save time. Alternatively, you can explicitly select columns to more tightly control costs. For example, you could choose columns that you use for joins, and that you frequently filter on.