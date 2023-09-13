New Snowflake Features Released in August 2023

Snowpark support for Python 3.9 and 3.10 - general availability

Python versions 3.9 and 3.10 in Snowpark are now generally available, including support for UDFs, UDTFs, and stored procedures. Read Snowflake Documentation to learn how to set up your development environment for Snowpark Python.

Snowpark External Access - public preview

External Access is in public preview on AWS regions. Users can now easily connect to external network locations, including external LLMs, from their Snowpark code while maintaining high security and governance over their data. See the Snowflake Documentation for more information and get started today using the Quickstart Guide.

Tabular Return Values from Python Stored Procedures - general availability

The general availability of tabular stored procedures with a handler written in Python enables data to be returned in a table format. Learn more.

Vectorized User-Defined Table Functions - public preview

Vectorized Python UDTFs enable seamless partition-by-partition processing by operating on partitions as pandas DataFrames, and returning results as pandas DataFrames or lists of pandas Series or arrays. Learn more.