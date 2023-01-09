Snowflake connected with Suhas Joshi, Senior Director of Clinical Data Analytics at IQVIA, to learn how the company moved its transformation workloads to Snowflake with Snowpark. Watch the full IQVIA webinar here.

IQVIA is the leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA Technologies, a solution from IQVIA, helps accelerate innovation by integrating industry-leading data and analytics with AI/ML strategies geared toward the ultimate life sciences goal: having a more substantial impact on human health and treatment.

From orchestrated clinical trials to customer engagement, safety regulatory compliance, and more, IQVIA Technologies provides smart, modular, and interoperable solutions for the life sciences industry.