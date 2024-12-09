At Snowflake, we're committed to delivering consistent, automatic performance enhancements. We work behind the scenes to make your data operations faster, more efficient and more cost effective — without any user intervention, manual configuration or scheduled downtime. Every week, we seamlessly deploy updates in the background, ensuring your workloads are always running on the latest and fastest version of Snowflake with zero disruption to your service. We know that your time is money, so we aim to make Snowflake as easy to use and as optimized as possible, right out of the box.

This approach is all about helping you get the best price for performance with Snowflake. Plus, with our consumption-based pricing model, these performance boosts can lead to real cost savings for you.

Snowflake Performance Index results

Our dedication to your success drives us to continually measure and enhance the performance you experience with Snowflake. The Snowflake Performance Index (SPI) tracks these real-world improvements over time. Instead of using synthetic benchmarks for performance comparisons, we measure our enhancements using real customer data on production workloads.

This means the SPI reflects genuine improvements that make a difference in your day-to-day operations. Since we launched the SPI in August 2022, the average query duration for stable workloads has now improved by 40%. In the last 12 months alone, the SPI has seen a 20% improvement.