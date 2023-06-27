Measuring Performance Improvements with the Snowflake Performance Index

At Snowflake Summit, we announced the public launch of the Snowflake Performance Index (“SPI”), an aggregate index for measuring real-world improvements in Snowflake performance experienced by customers over time.

At Snowflake, our product philosophy revolves around continuously enhancing the performance of our product, particularly the core database engine. We prioritize delivering regular performance improvements to our customers through our weekly release process, without any additional effort or cost on their part. When we make enhancements to the functionality our customers use, these changes seamlessly and transparently provide benefits to those workloads. As a result, customers experience immediate performance boosts without having to lift a finger. Moreover, our consumption-based pricing model often leads to direct cost savings for customers as their workloads become faster. This synergy between our relentless focus on performance improvement and the subsequent reduction in costs enhances customer satisfaction, showcasing the alignment of our incentives with theirs. Ultimately, the combination of optimized workloads, timely transformations, and accelerated decision-making translates to increased business value for both our customers and Snowflake.

To help us measure the impact of these regular improvements, we turn to the SPI, which allows us to measure the impact of our continued commitment to improving price for performance for customers. The SPI is calculated on stable and recurring workloads (read more about that here) that allows us to compare improvements on specific customer workloads over time. In the past, vendors have turned to synthetic benchmarks as a proxy to showcase price for performance. But this approach doesn’t account for the characteristics of real-world customer workloads such as demand elasticity, complex security access policies, and schema design. In contrast to synthetic benchmarks, the SPI is calculated based on real-world customer workloads, and measures customer-experienced price for performance.