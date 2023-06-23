As data volumes continue to grow across many industries, it becomes increasingly important that queries are performant enough to meet the needs of data-intensive and time-constrained analytics. One such common query type is “top-k,” which are queries that have both ORDER BY and LIMIT clauses. We are pleased to announce that optimizations resulting in potentially significant improvements in the performance of these types of queries in Snowflake are now generally available.

Top-k queries are used to retrieve the k highest- or lowest-ranked results, where k is the number of results to be retrieved. For example, let’s say a cybersecurity analyst, while investigating a potential threat, uses top-k queries to find the most recent 1,000 logs generated from a particular IP address. Or a data analyst at a bank could be using this query type to find the most recent 100 transactions from a particular merchant during dispute management.

Snowflake understands the importance and time-sensitivity of these kinds of queries. Over the past six months, we have invested in this initiative, and our teams have developed a new optimization that improves the performance of long-running top-k queries by an average of 38% and, in some cases, up to 99%.