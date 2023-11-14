See why Snowflake’s healthcare customers rate the Data Cloud high in performance and cost savings.
Each year, KLAS Research interviews thousands of healthcare professionals about the IT solutions and services their organizations use. Since 1996, the analyst firm has been leading the healthcare IT (HIT) industry in providing accurate, honest and impartial insights about vendor solutions and customer satisfaction metrics.
In a recent Snowflake in Healthcare 2023 report, KLAS evaluated the Snowflake Healthcare & Life Sciences Data Cloud based on its data integration, cloud capabilities and performance across six customer experience pillars: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value. Conducted over the past 12 months, the report synthesizes numerous qualitative and quantitative insights obtained from 10 of Snowflake’s health system customers about Snowflake’s performance across these metrics.
These are the report’s key findings.
Top customer results are operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness
In its first-time evaluation, Snowflake received an overall performance score of 92.2 points (out of 100). Several outcomes factored into Snowflake’s performance rating:
- Among the top customer outcomes and benefits reported by respondents are improved operational efficiency (88%) and cost-effectiveness (38%), followed by improved data integration and decision-making capabilities.
- 56% of respondents report seeing clinical, financial or operational improvements either immediately or within weeks of onboarding.
- Up to 60% of respondents are using Snowflake across workloads, with 50% planning to expand usage across data warehouse and data engineering workloads.
What Snowflake customers are saying
KLAS also gathered customer quotes from executives, managers and data scientists about their usage of Snowflake and its outcomes for their business. Respondents answered a series of questions including: What are the use cases you are using Snowflake for? Why did you select Snowflake? and What outcomes have you realized?
Here are some of their responses:
- “The outcome is massive cost savings. And our storage for the tool is already inside our EDW, so we don’t have to pipe data back down to the tool.” —Manager, Aug. 2023
- “The data management tool provides an easy environment for us to share schemata, views and tables. It allows for collaboration between departments.” —Director, Sep. 2023
- “We are using the product to keep our data in one place.” —Director, Jul 2023
- “Snowflake gave us open integration almost immediately. We could integrate analytics directly into the system. No integration was possible previously.” —Executive, May 2023
“Our results speak to our deep commitment to the healthcare industry. Our mission is to enable healthcare and life sciences organizations to overcome fragmented data to improve patient health outcomes, reduce costs and power efficiency throughout the organization—all while maintaining the highest standards of data governance and privacy.” —Jesse Cugliotta, Global Industry GTM Lead, Healthcare & Life Sciences
Learn more about KLAS’ findings
In addition to these outcomes, KLAS also reported additional insights into Snowflake healthcare systems customers’ long-term plans, overall customer experience, their decision-making process for choosing Snowflake and more. It also features detailed customer responses to additional qualitative questions from the KLAS Research team.
To read the detailed results and full customer insights, download the report.