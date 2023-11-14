See why Snowflake’s healthcare customers rate the Data Cloud high in performance and cost savings.

Each year, KLAS Research interviews thousands of healthcare professionals about the IT solutions and services their organizations use. Since 1996, the analyst firm has been leading the healthcare IT (HIT) industry in providing accurate, honest and impartial insights about vendor solutions and customer satisfaction metrics.

In a recent Snowflake in Healthcare 2023 report, KLAS evaluated the Snowflake Healthcare & Life Sciences Data Cloud based on its data integration, cloud capabilities and performance across six customer experience pillars: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value. Conducted over the past 12 months, the report synthesizes numerous qualitative and quantitative insights obtained from 10 of Snowflake’s health system customers about Snowflake’s performance across these metrics.