Last year at Summit, we announced the public launch of the Snowflake Performance Index (SPI), an aggregate index for measuring real-world improvements in Snowflake performance experienced by customers over time.

At Snowflake, our product philosophy is focused on continuously enhancing performance by refining the core engine. We deliver these performance improvements through weekly releases, integrating them into your daily operations to boost performance effortlessly and at no additional cost, with no migrations, upgrades or manual work required. This strategy is designed to optimize your price-for-performance with Snowflake. Then, with our consumption-based pricing model, these performance improvements can translate to cost savings for customers.

Our commitment is to decrease your cost of running workloads in Snowflake over time.