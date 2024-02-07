The SPI is an aggregate index designed to measure the impact of these regular performance improvements in Snowflake over time. It embodies our commitment to provide transparency and accountability in continuously investing in the improvements that make Snowflake run your workloads faster.

To calculate SPI, we identify a group of customer workloads that are stable and comparable in both amount of queries and data processed over the period presented. Reduction in query duration results from a combination of factors, including hardware and software improvements and customer optimizations.

Unlike traditional synthetic benchmarks, the SPI goes beyond the surface to measure the impact of our improvements on our customers’ stable and recurring workloads. This approach allows us to track progress on specific customer workloads over time.