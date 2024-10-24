From Creativity to Analytics: Gen AI’s Future in Adtech and Martech

Adtech and martech companies are engaged in a fierce battle for audience attention. Customers are bombarded with thousands of ads and marketing messages every day, and the average attention span is plummeting, so it’s no wonder they tune out — or turn on ad blockers.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. The global adtech market is expected to grow at a rate of 22.4% through 2030, and martech’s projected growth rate is 18.5% through 2032.

This is driven by — and creating — unprecedented opportunities for the industries, and AI is one of the game-changing technologies making that possible. It can analyze data and spot patterns, helping business leaders make smarter, strategic decisions. Generative AI (gen AI) can learn from existing data to create new content. When used strategically, AI and gen AI can tackle adtech and martech’s key challenges while maximizing opportunities for growth.

Power advertisting and marketing success

Adtech and martech are primed to reap the benefits of AI and gen AI. Both industries create massive volumes of data that can feed AI algorithms to produce new insights. They also require expensive and time-consuming processes, such as A/B testing and lead scoring, that are perfect candidates for AI-enabled automation. Plus, both rely on the development of innovative strategies and content, which gen AI can enhance and optimize with data-driven insights.

Here are three key ways adtech and martech can use AI and gen AI to boost personalization, engage consumers and create more effective advertising and marketing strategies.

1. Optimize advertising and marketing content

Two out of five marketers spend at least half their budget on content. Maximizing the ROI on those dollars is crucial. AI can help adtech and martech companies optimize their strategies and processes to make their investments really pay off.

Content creation: Gen AI can produce text, images and videos that resonate with specific audiences. AI can analyze how well content is doing and suggest tweaks to make it better.

Automated creative testing: Gen AI can automatically create different versions of ads and marketing content, then see in real time which ones perform best.

Real-time bidding (RTB) optimization: AI models can sift through tons of data from RTB exchanges in milliseconds and adjust bids on the fly, leading to more cost-effective campaigns.

Ad inventory valuation: AI can assess how specific ad inventory has performed in the past and predict its future value.

2. Improve audience segmentation

Traditionally, adtech and martech companies had to spend a lot of time and money analyzing data to segment audiences. Now, AI can automate and streamline this process, creating more detailed and accurate insights into audiences.

Precise audience segmentation: Generative AI allows marketers to use natural language to segment by using the full breadth of their data — combining behavior, preferences and demographics — enabling more accurate and relevant segmentation. With democratized access to insights, marketers can now build and refine segments independently, without relying heavily on technical teams, and empower faster, more-targeted campaigns.

Real-time audience profiling: AI can continually update and refine audience segments with real-time data, letting advertisers adjust their targeting strategies dynamically for better results.

Lookalike audience creation: Gen AI can craft highly accurate lookalike audiences by analyzing the traits of top customers, helping companies more accurately reach potential customers who have similar behaviors or interests.

3. Enhance monitoring and measurement

AI enhances measurement of advertising and marketing efforts with granular insights that give a clearer picture of performance.