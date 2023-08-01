Dutch healthcare organizations face many changes, from complying with constantly changing legislation and accurately registering billable hours, to coping with rising workloads due to an ageing population.

Productivity is another major problem. According to some of 6Gorilla’s’ customers, their IT staff spend around 80% of their time on maintaining on-premises systems, and only 20% on analyzing data for innovation.

At the root of all these problems lies the data challenge. And it’s an obstacle keenly felt across the healthcare market, due to a continued shortage of specialist data engineers. To help its clients overcome these industry challenges, 6Gorilla’s needed a fully managed, modern data platform to make it simpler, quicker, and easier for its customers to find and onboard data engineers that specialize in the healthcare sector.

6Gorilla’s—a subsidiary of Tenzinger—also needed to address the large amount of data in its own databases, which it needed to store, process, and transform into insights. “We did some acquisitions in the field of health education research (HER), electronic records, and the applications managing them,” said Jeroen Sen, 6Gorilla’s Founder and Director. “After these acquisitions we realized we had a lot of data to manage.”