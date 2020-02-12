Fetching Query Results From Snowflake Just Got a Lot Faster With Apache Arrow

We took our first step toward the adoption of Apache Arrow with the release of our latest JDBC and Python clients. Fetching result sets over these clients now leverages the Arrow columnar format to avoid the overhead previously associated with serializing and deserializing Snowflake data structures which are also in columnar format.

This means you can fetch result sets much faster while conserving memory and CPU resources. If you work with Pandas DataFrames, the performance is even better with the introduction of our new Python APIs, which download result sets directly into a Pandas DataFrame. Internal tests show an improvement of up to 5x for fetching result sets over these clients, and up to a 10x improvement if you download directly into a Pandas DataFrame using the new Python client APIs.