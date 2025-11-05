Optimize Storage Costs and Simplify Compliance with Storage Lifecycle Policies, Now Generally Available

Every organization today faces the same fundamental challenge: how to balance the need to retain vast amounts of data with the growing pressure to control costs. A financial services firm may need to keep years of model outputs for regulatory audits. A media company might accumulate terabytes of log data that’s rarely touched but must be preserved. Security teams across industries generate endless logs that are essential to keep but seldom accessed. Whether it’s compliance, analytics or operational traceability, the story is the same — data that was once critical for daily operations eventually becomes cold, yet remains too valuable or mandated to delete outright.

At Snowflake, we believe in making the complex simple. To address these challenges, we are excited to announce the general availability of Storage Lifecycle Policies. This feature provides a simple, automated way to manage your data lifecycle, helping you dramatically reduce storage costs (by 55%-90%) for dormant data and streamline compliance with minimal operational overhead.

In this blog post, we will show how you can use Storage Lifecycle Policies to automatically manage your data lifecycle — from archiving cold data to deleting expired records — so you can save costs, maintain compliance and focus on innovation instead of infrastructure.

What is a Storage Lifecycle Policy?

A Storage Lifecycle Policy is a schema-level object that lets you automatically archive or delete data from standard Snowflake tables. These policies are applied at a row level, providing fine-grained control over which specific data is archived or deleted based on a defined timeline. You define a simple policy expression, and Snowflake takes care of the rest, automatically running the policy every day on shared compute resources.

Getting started involves just two steps, with a new set of privileges enabling you to control who manages and applies these policies:

Create a policy that specifies which rows to archive or delete. Apply the policy to one or more tables.

Here’s a quick example:

Step 1: Create the policy

Create a storage lifecycle policy that archives data older than 360 days into the COLD tier for five years before deletion.