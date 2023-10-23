To further enable Python data practitioners, Snowflake has announced its intent to acquire Ponder, a pioneer in bridging the gap between popular data science libraries and where data lives. Additionally, Ponder maintains Modin, a widely-used open-source library for scalable Pandas operations. We’re beyond excited to be joining forces not just with the founders of Ponder and their incredible team, but also with the entire Modin community. Modin boasts hundreds of thousands of users and a dedicated community of over a hundred contributors. This community has played a pivotal role in shaping Modin's current success and will remain instrumental in its future development. We are steadfast in our commitment to support and nurture both the open-source project and its vibrant community.