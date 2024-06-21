Apache Iceberg was designed from the start to be engine- and vendor-agnostic in order to enable interoperability. As a project of the Apache Software Foundation, Apache Iceberg embraces open communications and consensus decision making, placing collective interests ahead of the interests of any single entity, which is critical for long-term vendor-agnosticism. This is why there’s accelerating Iceberg adoption, and why Snowflake along with many other technology vendors and open source projects are supporting Iceberg ahead of other table formats.

Iceberg tables are a table type in Snowflake, based on the open source Apache Iceberg table format. Iceberg tables provide compute engine interoperability over a single copy of data. The Snowflake Iceberg table implementation provides capabilities to interact directly with Iceberg and Parquet data in data lakes, as well as contribute to and manage Iceberg in an open lakehouse architecture.

A few reasons why Snowflake customers are adopting Iceberg tables:

1. End-to-End Open Lakehouse Implementation: With Iceberg tables managed by Snowflake in bronze, silver and gold zones, you can leverage the breadth of Snowflake’s platform with security, performance, governance and sharing with a single copy of data. Data is stored in open formats and interoperable across external compute engines.

2. Augmenting Existing Data Lakes: Customers with existing data lakes want to tap into the power of the Snowflake platform. You can utilize Snowflake-managed Iceberg tables to be a full participant in your data lake and take advantage of features like automated table maintenance, Automatic Clustering, transformation with Snowpark and much more.

3. Zero Ingest with Zero Silos: Iceberg data already managed in a data lake can be accessed directly by Snowflake via an Iceberg catalog integration. You can quickly and easily access Iceberg data in Snowflake without the additional latency that comes with ingesting or copying data.

4. Optimized Performance: With Iceberg tables, the exceptional price-for-performance of Snowflake’s elastic compute engine extends to data stored externally in open formats.

5. Table Catalog Conversion: As Iceberg data lakes grow, managing them can be complex. With Snowflake’s simplified approach to maintaining Iceberg tables, you can convert your Iceberg tables’ catalog from an external catalog to Snowflake without rewriting the data and have Snowflake handle table maintenance.