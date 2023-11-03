More Effectively Control and Limit Your Spend With Budgets

You can even create a custom Budget by grouping a set of Snowflake objects within an account, corresponding to a department, function, business unit or workload. The custom Budget monitors the credit spend for those specific resources only. A resource can only be part of a single custom Budget at any point of time. Similar to the account budget, we will proactively send you daily alert notifications, if you are projected to overspend during any day of the month.

In the diagram below, you have an account-level Budget that is monitoring all the compute resources within your account for the entire month. Within that account, you have two business units, which are represented by two custom Budgets (1. Retail, and 2. Ops) that monitor the compute resources associated only with each respective business unit.