Data Vault being a top-down data modeling approach, how do we then passively integrate the source systems to our enterprise model? Recognize that COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) software solutions will have multi-tenants of their own, and will likely have an industry-specific, but otherwise generic, data model to serve as many of their customers as possible. What the vendor labels as an account may not be how your enterprise defines an account. Your challenge is to integrate these business rule engines into a Data Vault using recognizable hub table naming standards based on the defined business architecture.

Defined at your enterprise level is your information map that anyone in your business will understand as the true interpretation and meaning of common business objects. With that in mind, let’s briefly define some important concepts of what this means for your Data Vault.

1. Recognizing that multiple source systems having their own definitions will map their business keys of a business object to a common hub table.

Once a business architect defines the business object, they can integrate multiple source systems accordingly. For those source systems where they could have a clash, they’d introduce a persistent salt for that business key and call it the business key collision code (BKCC). This method of separating business objects is used very sparingly. The ideal scenario is that the same business key representing the same business object is used across source systems; however, we recognize that in operational reality this could be a challenge.

2. Recognizing that you may have multiple tenants to the same data model, but not necessarily being able to share its content while still using the same definitions of what a business object is, according to your enterprise.

To reuse the same Data Vault model is to reuse the same hub tables without exposing the business object state and relationships to unauthorized business users.

3. What other metadata columns could we add to a record to give us the robust data provenance we seek? Here are some suggestions:

Job or Task id – Link this record to whichever task or job inserted that record

Jira id – What initiative led to this record being inserted into the enterprise Data Vault model? The Jira id is linked to a document that in essence is a mandatory requirement according to DevOps best practices.

Record source - Where the record came from, but also a space to include the business rule name and version. Any change to the business rule version could trigger a change record in a satellite table.

Applied date timestamp - The snapshot date of the state of the business object at the time the business rule outcome was captured.

Load date timestamp - The timestamp of when the record is loaded to Data Vault—in essence, a version timestamp.

To summarize:

Multi-tenant-id || BKCC || business key(s) = surrogate hash key