External Tables Are Now Generally Available on Snowflake

External tables were built to address the challenges with data lakes for two primary use cases:

To augment an existing data lake. Many organizations started using data lakes a few years ago. They have spent a considerable amount of resources designing, implementing, and fine-tuning their data lake architectures on cloud storage services like AWS S3, Azure Data Lake Storage, or Google Cloud Storage. But they love the simplicity and rich functionality of Snowflake, and they want to use Snowflake to augment their existing data lake, rather than replace it. The External Tables feature enables that use case. Customers can use external tables to query the data in their data lake without ingesting it into Snowflake. Customers can also choose to create materialized views on external tables to speed up the query performance significantly.

Ad-hoc analytics. Customers often use external tables to run ad-hoc queries directly on raw data before ingesting the data into Snowflake. Ad-hoc queries help them evaluate data sets and determine further actions.

Figure 1 shows a sample architecture of using External tables as a query engine to analyze files in an external data lake.