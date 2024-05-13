Time series data is everywhere. It captures how systems, behaviors and processes change over time. Enterprises across industries, such as Internet of Things (IoT), financial services, manufacturing and more, use this data to drive business and operational decisions.

When using time series data to perform analytics and drive decisions, it’s often necessary to join several data sets. For instance, a developer in an IoT company, building an application for predictive maintenance, may need to analyze equipment health time series data in the context of historical maintenance data to derive patterns. Similarly, a financial data analyst might need to associate intraday option trade data with prevailing market price data for auditing purposes.

A common challenge with performing these kinds of joins is that timestamps in different time series tables often don't match exactly, forcing customers to write complex and cumbersome queries to perform such joins.



At Snowflake, we’re committed to helping customers derive meaningful insights from their data with simplicity and speed. That’s why we are excited to announce the general availability (GA) of ASOF JOIN, a purpose-built, easy-to-use and performant Time Series feature that joins time series data sets when timestamps don’t match exactly.