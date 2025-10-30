Announcing Expanded Integration Between Oracle Database and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

What if the very events that run your business — the transactions clearing in retail banking, the swipes at every point of sale, the movements across global supply chains, the records changing inside Oracle — could immediately fuel intelligent action? With the Snowflake Openflow Connector for Oracle Database, those events would no longer remain locked inside operational systems. They could flow securely into Snowflake, where Snowflake Intelligence, powered by Snowflake Cortex Agents (both currently in public preview), would analyze them alongside every other enterprise signal to reason, decide and act in real time. For industries that rely on Oracle, such as banking, retail, life sciences and healthcare, this would transform static operations into live intelligence.

At Oracle AI World, we announced expanded integration options for joint customers and the private preview release of the Snowflake Openflow Connector for Oracle, a fully built-in connector jointly engineered for simplicity, reliability and near real-time data movement. This collaboration brings together Oracle’s established database technology and Snowflake’s scalable AI Data Cloud, allowing organizations to stream operational data into Snowflake directly as new transactions occur. Powered by Oracle’s log-based change data capture (CDC) and Snowflake’s native streaming capabilities, the solution removes pipeline complexity, enables low-latency insights and supports a range of deployment environments.

Whether supporting AI, analytics or regulatory reporting, the Oracle and Snowflake integration powers enterprises to unlock agility and insights at scale, backed by the deep expertise and unified support from both teams.

Two powerful choices for a proven architecture

We recognize that different customers have different needs, so we are providing two methods for near real-time data replication. By providing choice, we aim to enable every organization to implement the optimal data flow for its specific requirements.

1. Snowflake Openflow Connector for Oracle for a streamlined, native experience

To provide an efficient, fully managed experience within Snowflake, we are excited to introduce the Snowflake Connector for Oracle. Built on the Snowflake Openflow framework, the connector is designed for simplicity, performance and operational efficiency.

Streamlined and native experience: Built for ease of use, the connector offers a zero-installation experience directly within the Snowflake platform, reducing operational overhead for data teams.

Fully managed and scalable capabilities: As a built-in Snowflake component, the connector is managed by Snowflake. It automatically scales to handle data volumes, freeing engineers from managing complex pipeline infrastructure.

Flexible licensing: Customers can choose between an embedded, Snowflake-managed license or a bring-your-own-license (BYOL) option for those who have an existing Oracle GoldenGate license.

2. GoldenGate for control, streaming processing and cloud innovation

Alternatively, Oracle offers Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) GoldenGate, which sets the standard for enterprise replication and data integration.

Enterprise-grade control: Delivers fine-grained controls, high performance integration with Oracle SGA (System Global Area) transactions and broad heterogeneous replication with hundreds of third-party data stores.

Innovation for Snowflake: Oracle supports streaming replication for Oracle Database via Snowpipe Streaming API for low-latency loading. GoldenGate also provides a Stage-Merge (micro-batch) solution that handles merge operations from complex DML/DDL in a flexible and low-cost manner.

Stream processing and analytics: Is available in the GoldenGate platform to handle streaming extract, transform, load (ETL), data cleansing and time-series analytics on data events that are in-flight on their way into the Snowflake data warehouse and lakehouse systems.

A deep dive into the Openflow Connector's architecture

Our design philosophy for the Openflow Connector for Oracle was centered on three pillars: enterprise-grade performance, operational simplicity and native Snowflake integration.

At its core, the connector is built on Oracle’s native XStream API. This is a deliberate and critical design choice. The XStream API shares some of the same powerful technology that runs inside of Oracle GoldenGate, allowing Snowflake to tap directly into the database's redo logs. This log-based CDC captures committed inserts, updates and deletes with minimal impact on online transaction processing (OLTP) systems, a clear advantage over more trigger-based, query-based and logminer-based CDC tools.

We prioritized a zero-footprint, agentless architecture. There are no agents to install, manage or patch on Oracle servers. The setup on the Oracle side is accomplished by a database administrator running a standard set of SQL commands to configure and enable the XStream outbound server. From there, all integrations are controlled in Snowflake. Using the Openflow UI, users can configure replication scope (for example, schemas, tables and columns); monitor pipeline health with telemetry and alerts; and track ingestion in near real time.