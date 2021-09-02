Custom SQL Support for the Snowflake Connector unlocks new capabilities, including:

Enhanced Ability to Leverage the Power of Snowflake! With Snowflake’s near-infinitely scalable compute, you’ll want to perform the heavy lifting of your query operations in Snowflake when possible (rather than the Power BI service). Custom SQL allows you to write queries that will be executed directly in Snowflake.

Streamlined Migrations. If you are currently using a data source that supports Custom SQL, you can simply migrate that SQL to the Snowflake Connector, significantly reducing the time and effort required to migrate to Snowflake.

Query Folding. Query folding is the ability for a Power Query to generate a single query statement to retrieve and transform source data. I could write an entire post on the benefits of query folding, but for now the important item to note is that Custom SQL enables query folding for Snowflake, which could result in more-efficient operations in Power BI. Query folding results in SQL execution being pushed back to the database (Snowflake) for execution.

Simplify Complex Transformations. Power Query is a very powerful tool for transforming data sets in Power BI; however, some complex SQL operations are difficult or impossible to perform in Power Query. Custom SQL enables the power of Snowflake SQL directly in Power BI.

Greater Flexibility for Analysts and Business Users. Users with limited access to database objects can now use Custom SQL to perform joins, unions, and so on, while (as mentioned above) leveraging the power of Snowflake to perform the operation rather than the Power BI service.

Greater Flexibility Adding Custom Columns. Adding custom columns using Custom SQL is particularly important to overcome limitations of DAX in DirectQuery mode and also removes potential overhead of calculations performed in the Power BI service.