New Snowflake Features Released in April 2023

Snowflake customers can tap into Snowflake Marketplace for access to more than 1,800 live data sets, packages of data sets, or data services (applications are currently in private preview) from over 390 third-party data providers and data service providers (as of Jan 31, 2023), as well as market their own products across the Snowflake Data Cloud. Visit Snowflake Marketplace.

Commerce

Dataprovider.com

Dataprovider.com transforms the internet into an ever-growing structured database. The company serves all data-minded professionals, from marketeers to IP specialists, from governments to investment bankers and everyone in between.

SMARTe INC

SMARTe is a B2B Sales Intelligence Platform built for revenue teams. Its data platform provides access to company and contact data to help teams prospect better. Build accurate lists based on unique personas, industries, titles, business emails, direct dials, and more.

Demographics

LiveIntent

LiveIntent, one of the world’s largest people-based marketing platforms, connects 2,500 publishing and advertising brands with over 280MM verified people every month across all media types. With the anonymized email address at the center of its industry-leading identity graph, LiveIntent provides advertisers and publishers with solutions that help them monetize, acquire, and retain real people, even where cookies don’t work. LiveIntent enriches advertisers' and publishers' data, making it possible for them to deepen their understanding of their audiences and more effectively market to people wherever they are present and paying attention.

Financial

Helios Life Enterprises, Inc

Helios offers investors a new way to analyze meaning using the true metric of human nature: the voice. Research shows that the tone of voice accounts for 38% of human communication. Helios leverages advanced voice-processing and AI technology to extract and analyze information leaked from the voice that is not picked up by traditional text-based analysis.

Verity

With VerityData, funds have access to 15+ years of the most accurate and complete SEC filings data including insider activity, management changes, stock buybacks, ATMs offerings, institutional holdings, SPAC/IPO, and more. Our proprietary technology and expert analysis filters over 250,000 annual filings into meaningful insights. Plus, VerityData is the only insider data provider that delivers daily research insights from experts—elevating the insights so you don't have to dig for them.

Space and Time

Space and Time is the first decentralized data warehouse that joins tamper-proof on-chain and off-chain data to power a new generation of smart contract use cases. Snowflake’s account for Space and Time is managed by its outsourcing partner Systango.

Geospatial

The Proptech Cloud

The Proptech Cloud is the property technology content hub containing specialized industry knowledge and expertise—invaluable for any business dealing with proptech data. The Proptech Cloud is powered by Data Army Pty Limited, an Australian data consultancy specializing in the migration of data pipelines and databases to the cloud.

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Amitech Solutions

Amitech believes healthcare can and should be better. The company partners with its customers to deliver data, analytics and automation strategies, and solutions to make healthcare more proactive, higher quality, and less expensive for everyone.

Merative

Merative is a data, analytics, and technology partner for the health industry. For nearly five decades, the company has combined trusted technology and deep industry expertise to help push healthcare forward.

Intelligent Medical Objects

Intelligent Medical Objects is a healthcare data enablement company. From clinical documentation at the point of care to complex approaches to population health management, IMO ensures clinical data integrity and quality, making patient information fit-for-purpose across the healthcare ecosystem.

Marketing

AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers with its advanced measurement, data analytics, deep linking, engagement, fraud protection, data clean room, and privacy-preserving technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing exceptional experiences, AppsFlyer empowers thousands of creators and 10,000+ technology partners to create better, more meaningful customer relationships.

Gong

Gong provides revenue intelligence. Get unique insights about your sales teams, market, and customers. Using Gong’s data, go-to-market teams can analyze their activity, efficiency, and

productivity as well as their customers, prospects, and market.

Security

CodeLine Oy

CodeLine develops data-driven solutions, be it your internal BI, customer data, or products that deliver data to the users. The company collects the data, builds complex ETLs, and does high-volume processing. Offering data quality analysis based on solid math, CodeLine makes stats, predictions, and anomaly detection. It develops custom algorithms to transform the data into business value, structures the data and designs data storage and infrastructure, and builds complex data feeds for IT professionals, focusing on IT security and internet infrastructure.

Monad

Monad automates security analytics, transforming data from security tools into valuable insights and delivering them directly to stakeholders.

Transportation

Eco-Movement

Eco-Movement is the leading provider for data on electric vehicle charging stations. As a fully independent data platform, the company aggregates relevant information of (semi-)public charging networks all over the world into a uniform, accurate, and complete database.

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​​Forward-Looking Statements

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