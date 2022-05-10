PLEASE NOTE: This post was originally published in 2018. It has been updated to reflect currently available products, features, and/or functionality.

The process of extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) is central to any data warehousing initiative. With advances in cloud data warehouse architectures, customers are also benefiting from the alternative approach of extraction, load, and transformation (ELT), where data processing is pushed to the database.

With either approach, the debate continues: Should you use a hand-coded method or leverage any number of the available ETL or ELT data integration tools? While there are advantages to both, and some will choose a “one or the other” approach, many organizations elect to use a combination of a data integration tool along with hand-coding.

Code provides developers with the flexibility to build using preferred languages while maintaining a high level of control over integration processes and structures. The challenge has been that hand-coding options are traditionally more complex and costly to maintain. However, with AWS Glue, developers now have an option to more easily build and manage their data preparation and loading processes with generated code that is customizable, reusable, and portable with no infrastructure to buy, set up, or manage.

In this blog post, we’ll cover how to leverage the power of AWS Glue with Snowflake and how processing is optimized through the use of query pushdown for ELT.