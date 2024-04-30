The Snowflake Native Connector for Google Analytics represents a paradigm shift for organizations seeking to access their Google Analytics granular event-level data for advanced analysis in Snowflake. Previously, organizations lacked flexibility and choice in where their GA raw data resided, and the systems that could harness the full power of that data. If customers wanted access to their raw data in Snowflake, they were forced to build complex ETL pipelines extracting the data into files and moving it across several storage layers and systems. Such pipelines are costly to maintain, insecure once data is moved, and prone to failures and errors. The connector changes that!

The data is transferred directly from where it resides to your Snowflake account and encrypted in transit. When dealing with aggregate data, the connector uses Google Analytics 4 API to retrieve the data. In the case of raw data, it replicates it directly from the BigQuery storage layer. There is no other infrastructure used in between, which greatly simplifies data governance, and allows for optimal security and minimal latency. Once your data reaches its final destination, access to the ingested data is governed by Snowflake’s built-in access controls. The connector is a fully-managed service that requires minimal oversight. Natively built inside the Data Cloud using the Snowflake Native App Framework, the connector leverages built-in security and reliability capabilities.

You can get historical data loads or incremental updates from any number of Google Analytics properties with equal ease. The connector can synchronize millions of new events with a latency of just a few minutes, but in the end you control how frequently you want the data to be refreshed depending on your business needs. Monitoring the state and performance of the replication is easy thanks to available logs and email alerts.