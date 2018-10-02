Next, we need to install and configure Oracle GoldenGate for Big Data. Since both the extract and replicat processes are running on a single VM, they need to be installed in separate directories and must use a unique OGG_HOME environment variable for each. For this example, the extract process is setup under /gghome/ogg and the replicat process at /gghome/oggd.

GoldenGate for Big Data can load data replication transactions into a number of targets, including HDFS, Amazon S3 and others that require a file to be written into some type of directory or object store. The File Writer Handler provides the connection between the GoldenGate trail file, essentially a transaction log in GoldenGate proprietary format, and the target output format, such as CSV, JSON, Parquet, ORC, etc. When loading into a big data target, the setup of the replicat not only requires a replicat parameter file, but also a properties configuration file that provides GoldenGate with the specific handler types and settings necessary to load that target. Within these handler properties, we specify the eventhandler, which lets the process know what type of target location the file will be loaded into. In this case, I’m using the S3 Event Handler, which allows me to specify a S3 bucket and credentials for access using the AWS access key and secret key.

Below is the entire hraws.properties file used in my example. I’ll highlight just a few of the properties that you’ll want to be sure to set properly.