I have always been passionate about improving the productivity of small and medium businesses, which are at the core of the economy of most countries. As my father is a small business owner, I have been familiar with their challenges from an early age and always thought technology was a key lever to level the playing field.

My professional journey has centered around solving business problems by leveraging data and AI. This experience allowed me to develop some valuable entrepreneurial skills that I’ve been able to use in starting Inventa: how to discover client needs, develop a value-driven vision for a digital product, hire and empower an exceptional team, and leverage data and AI to serve our clients.