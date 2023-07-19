This blog series covers how to run, train, fine-tune, and deploy large language models securely inside your Snowflake Account with Snowpark Container Services

This year there has been a surge of progress in the world of open source large language models (LLMs). This world of free and open source LLMs took yet another major step forward just this week with Meta’s release of Llama v2.

Responding to customer needs to safely package and run code, especially sophisticated AI models and data intensive apps, we released Snowpark Container Services in Private Preview at Snowflake Summit last month. The reception has been incredible, with many customers and third parties packaging a variety of applications and models to run within these containers securely in Snowflake.

Llama v2 is a LLM trained by Meta on a vast amount of training data across a huge number of GPUs, ranging in sizes from 7 to 70 billion parameters. And most interestingly, Meta has released the model in a variety of sizes in a way that makes it possible for anyone to run it themselves wherever they like, and free of any licensing fees for most corporations worldwide.

We know that many Snowflake customers want to run Llama, and forthcoming derivatives of Llama that the open source community is likely to create, inside their Snowflake accounts. This allows them to have a LLM run right within their Snowflake Data Cloud data. Customers have also told us they want to fine-tune Llama v2 with their own data from their Snowflake accounts directly inside the Snowflake Data Cloud, to create and serve new bespoke models for their specific use cases.

After we announced Snowpark Container Services and our partnership with NVIDIA, many customers asked if they could run open source and commercially-friendly LLMs on NVIDIA-powered GPU-accelerated computing in Snowflake. The answer is yes! The walkthrough below shows how this can be done today in just a few minutesby our customers who are previewing Snowpark Container Services, and soon by any Snowflake customer.