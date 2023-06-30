Since launching this year’s contest in October, receiving hundreds of submissions, and completing three rounds of judging, the wait is over: Maxa is the 2023 Snowflake Startup Challenge grand prize winner!

Maxa’s goal is to automate financial and operations ERP insights extremely fast and without requiring special skills. To make that happen, it leverages the breadth of the Snowflake platform to transform raw data from multiple financial and operational systems into a common data model that users can understand more easily.

The team’s innovative use of Snowflake and deep experience with the problem they were solving stood out to the judges. Maxa uses Snowflake to ingest billions of rows of data and transform it into a unified model, Python support via Snowpark to run model training and forecasting inside Snowflake, data sharing via Snowgrid to consume and share data with customers around the world, Streamlit to power the Operator UI and self-service experience, and more.

The challenge of making financial and ERP data friendly to business teams has fueled Maxa’s journey from a managed app in 2020 to a Snowflake Native App now available in Snowflake Marketplace. Check out this just-released Q&A with Alexis Steinman, Co-CEO of Maxa to learn more about everything from how they found their market fit to their perspective on Snowflake Native Apps.