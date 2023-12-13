My most immediate concern is the effect that generative AI will have on the competitive playing field. Not among competing businesses within a given industry, but between security teams and the countless bad actors trying to penetrate our defenses. In the eternal game of one-upmanship, every time one side innovates, the other side adjusts. We develop defenses to their new attack vectors. They find ways around our new security measures. It’s a constant cycle that generative AI is going to significantly disrupt.

Legitimate businesses are limited by regulatory compliance, concern for their customer relationships, and other standard business concerns. But the bad guys don’t worry about any of that, so there’s a lot less friction when they adopt new technologies. Generative AI will be a great boon to security teams, which are always understaffed and overburdened, but it’ll take time to develop the right tools and get them into our hands. Meanwhile, the bad guys will be experimenting freely with AI-driven attack techniques. So we’ll likely see the downside of AI for some time before we can enjoy the upside.