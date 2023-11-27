Publishers need to build direct relationships with everyone in their audience, not just pump out content. To do that, they need rich data and powerful AI. Hum provides both from a team that mixes experts in publishing, big data, AI/ML, marketing and UX.

Hum transforms all content, people, topics and behaviors into embeddings, the native language of large language models, so that the LLMs at the core of Alchemist (Hum’s AI engine) can power features such as infinite topic affinities, audience deep search, and next-generation personalized content recommendations.