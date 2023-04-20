Generative AI and large language models (LLMs) are revolutionizing many aspects of both developer and non-coder productivity with automation of repetitive tasks and fast generation of insights from large amounts of data. Snowflake users are already taking advantage of LLMs to build really cool apps with integrations to web-hosted LLM APIs using external functions, and using Streamlit as an interactive front end for LLM-powered apps such as AI plagiarism detection, AI assistant, and MathGPT.

When asked what trends are driving data and AI, I explained two broad themes: The first is seeing more models and algorithms getting productionized and rolled out in interactive ways to the end user. And second, with the power to be more pervasive than I can even imagine, is generative AI and LLMs. LLMs have the potential to help both developers and less-technically inclined users make sense of the world’s data.

LLM applicability is quickly evolving, and business and technical leaders are realizing that to make these technologies drive long-term impact, they need to move fast and leverage the latest models, which should be customized with internal data without compromising security. Protecting sensitive or proprietary data such as source code, PII, internal documents, wikis, code bases, and other sensitive data sets, along with prompts, used to contextualize the LLMs is particularly important.

From inception, Snowflake has had a clear focus on security and governance of data by bringing compute to the data as opposed to creating new copies and additional silos. This focus shaped our approach to Snowpark, and our approach to LLMs is no different. In doing so, without compromising security or governance, we enable customers and partners to bring the power of LLMs to the data to help achieve two things: make enterprises smarter about their data and enhance user productivity in secure and scalable ways.