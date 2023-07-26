The nursing profession is in crisis. According to McKinsey, over 30% of surveyed nurses said they may leave their current patient care jobs in the next year, and for inpatient nurses it’s higher at 45%. Meanwhile, the average professional tenure of nurses dropped from 3.6 years to 2.8 years between 2020 and 2023. These alarming trends have healthcare systems on red alert. Ninety-four percent of surveyed health system senior executives said the nursing shortage is critical. And the American Association of Colleges of Nursing expects the scarcity to worsen as baby boomers age and the need for healthcare grows.

The main reasons why nurses are leaving their jobs are well documented: Nurses don’t feel valued by their organization, are inadequately compensated, have no work-life balance, and are asked to carry unmanageable workloads. Healthcare organizations must take proactive steps to handle these issues or risk declining patient outcomes, increased costs associated with backfilling and hiring contract staff, potential legal liability, and a cascading negative effect on doctors and other staff. Meanwhile, the nursing shortage also presents a public health crisis, as it affects access to and quality of patient care for all of us.

Although data alone may not be able to solve the nursing crisis, it can make a significant impact. While there are many ideas on the table about the reasons and solutions for the shortage, data has the potential to pinpoint exactly what’s happening and provide leaders with concrete insights to steer effective decision-making. Organizations with the right data foundation in place can harness advanced analytics such as AI and machine learning (ML) to alleviate the burden carried by these critically important healthcare workers.