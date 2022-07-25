In 2019, Snowflake became one of Hunters’ first customers. As a startup, we did what our new customer required and integrated with Snowflake, which turned out to be a pivotal decision. It wasn’t long before the Snowflake security team came to us with a challenge: Could we provide the ability to detect and respond to advanced threats in their cloud environments (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)?

The answer came during an aggressive “red team exercise” staged by Snowflake. The purpose of the fire drill was to conduct an advanced security assessment of Hunters and other security solutions. As part of the exercise, the red team simulated actions such as stealing employee credentials, accessing the cloud environments, and touching customer data.

Remarkably, Hunters was the only SaaS provider to uncover these malicious actions. Thanks to our integration with Snowflake, we demonstrated the full value of our solution, impressed the Snowflake security team, and solidified our nascent partnership. In addition, two important realizations came out of this exercise:

1. Snowflake’s security team determined that Hunters’ SOC platform could provide the ability to engineer domain expertise into its environment automatically. This capability was viewed as an important accelerator to support Snowflake’s business expansion.

2. Both companies recognized that the security needs of Snowflake are similar to those of many Snowflake customers, and the benefits Hunters provides could be replicated for these customers.

This second realization was the driving force behind a new vision for deploying our product. Both teams saw that, in the same way Snowflake separates data compute from data storage, Hunters could separate where security data is stored from where security data is analyzed.

It makes sense, right? Hunters is a security company, not a data company. There’s no reason for us to collect security data and create another data silo for the customer. Instead, why not sit on top of Snowflake and use the Data Cloud to access customers’ data?

Thus was born the connected application model where customers maintain control of their data in a single location (Snowflake) and grant SaaS providers access. This is a different approach from a traditional “managed app” where SaaS providers create application data that is stored and processed in the SaaS provider’s own data platform, which can make it difficult for customers to govern, analyze, and access data.

We realized what a strong go-to-market strategy the connected app would be for Hunters, for Snowflake, and for customers—and we were right. There was an immediate understanding and appreciation of the connected app model and how it eliminates the challenges of security data silos.

Learn more about Hunters: Watch the Powered by Snowflake episode featuring CEO Uri May.