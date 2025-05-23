Consider the numbers: 23, 9.63, 368. On the surface, they are but simple data points — the most Olympic gold medals won by a single individual (Hint: He’s a Team USA athlete!); the winning time, in seconds, of the men’s 100-meter dash in London; the world record, in pounds, a female Paralympic powerlifter has ever benchpressed. But behind every number there is a story — of hardship, perseverance and achievement. And in these stories, we’re often reminded of the power of data.

At Snowflake, we see every day how data collaboration and information can help fuel triumphs — whether in the pool, on the mat or in business. We understand how tracking joint angles or stride length can help mitigate injury risk or optimize an athlete’s performance. We recognize how data can help create the best conditions for athletes to perform and for spectators to witness history.

That’s why I’m so proud to announce Snowflake’s three-year partnership as the Official Data Collaboration Provider for the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games and Team USA. This stage offers an extraordinary opportunity to bring together data for truly meaningful impact and breakthroughs, and Snowflake’s technology is uniquely positioned to enable powerful data collaboration at scale. We are proud to be a trusted partner in what promises to be the most technologically advanced Olympic and Paralympic Games in history, using data collaboration powered by Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud in the U.S. to help realize possibilities once unimaginable.

Over the next few years, Snowflake platforms will empower LA28 and Team USA across critical functions, including athletes’ training data and fan engagement, as they prepare for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games. Using Snowflake’s secure data collaboration capabilities, Team USA and LA28 will be able to:

Support Team USA athletes: Snowflake’s fully managed platform lets Team USA centralize critical information for sharing and collaboration such as athlete training data, health records, nutrition sources and more, so that every competitor has the knowledge and support they need to win.

Deliver data-driven, personalized fan engagement at scale: Team USA can use Snowflake's flexible software architecture to connect and enrich fan data, gaining a complete profile of each fan and engaging with them in a personalized way. This will allow fans to get closer to the action — whether watching from home, following on their favorite social channels or attending events. Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing Team USA on the volleyball courts.

These are just some of the ways that Snowflake will lend its support, but to be sure, there are countless others we can’t wait to develop or even discover in the years to come. In the spirit of the Olympic Games, which inspire us all to reimagine our limits, Snowflake is committed to empowering LA28 and Team USA for the future — delivering data collaboration faster, pushing performance peaks higher and making data security stronger.

It’s a collective effort, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the team.