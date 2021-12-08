Powered by Snowflake: Building a Connected Application for Growth and Scale

Figure 2: In a connected-app approach, app providers connect to the customer’s data platform.

2. Connected apps prevent an API integration backlog

Many application providers that don’t implement the connected-app model provide access to customer data via an API. This puts the burden on the customer to build and maintain API pipelines for each application. Most companies have many SaaS applications, which means multiple pipelines, long integration backlogs, and data sets that are never centralized. There’s no need to build and maintain API integrations with connected apps, because the customers’ application data lives in their Snowflake instance. Note also that these concerns do not apply if the managed application is built on Snowflake because in that case, customers can easily access their data using Snowflake’s Secure Data Sharing feature rather than via an API.

3. Connected apps enable custom analytics

With data from all applications centralized in their Snowflake instance, business users can easily analyze data sets across applications. For example, a compliance analyst might want to correlate termination records in the HR application and authentication events in the identity management service. A marketing manager could target an offer by analyzing support ticket data from the customer service application along with customer purchase history from the CRM. These types of cross-application analytics would be difficult to perform across API interfaces.

4. Customers can apply their own data governance policies

By keeping their apps’ data in their own Snowflake instance, customers can ensure that their data governance policies are consistently applied. For example, some vendors delete records, such as access logs and financial transactions, from their systems after a few months. With the connected-app model, customers no longer have to work around their application providers’ limited retention windows and can flexibly determine their own.

5. Connected apps give slow SaaS a speed boost

Customers that struggle with the performance of a SaaS application can do something about that with a connected-app model. When customers are in control of the Snowflake instance, they can easily scale up the Snowflake warehouse that the application provider is using, thereby speeding up searches and dashboards for their application. This boost can be temporary, for example, just around the busy audit season, or permanent as the company grows.

6. Connected apps offer actionable reporting across the enterprise

Most SaaS applications offer some reporting ability, but their dashboards tend to be basic— they don’t provide access to all the data, and they require you to sign into the application. If the data lives in the customer’s data platform, it can be used in enterprise BI reports with standard tools such as Tableau that can be customized to their needs and accessed by everyone in the company. There’s no more need to export CSV files or send screenshots.