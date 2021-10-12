A SaaS revenue model describes the framework for how a software provider will generate income. Pricing and billing for your products within this model is a simple concept: It’s what customers are willing to pay for a product or service.

However, determining the right pricing structure for your SaaS solution may not feel quite as straightforward. Pricing represents one of the most crucial business and profitability decisions you will make within your revenue model. A well-priced solution attracts customers and gains market share, while a poorly priced solution leaves money on the table (priced too low) or drives business to competitors (too high). That’s a lot of pressure to put on selecting a pricing structure.

From a customer perspective, pricing boils down to two things: value and alternatives. Customers must believe that your pricing aligns with the perceived value you aim to deliver, and that value must be stronger than what your competitors are offering—and more attractive than maintaining the status quo.

Packaging structures and price points are two pricing mechanisms you can use to communicate value, position your solution in the market, and build a competitive advantage to acquire and retain customers. Packaging structures determine how your customers consume and pay for the solution, and price points establish how much they pay for different options.

Of course, costs and expenditures also play a role in pricing. As a SaaS provider, your pricing model must take into account an intrinsic part of your offering: the cloud and data architecture that powers your SaaS solution. If you don’t align the way customers pay to consume your application with the underlying costs associated with delivering your application, chances are high that you will launch an unsustainable endeavor.

Whether you’re a startup SaaS company or a well-funded enterprise adding SaaS offerings to the mix, one thing is certain: Pricing will impact your revenue and business models and play an outsized role in your chance for success. That’s why SaaS providers must make pricing and packaging decisions with their cloud and data architecture in mind.