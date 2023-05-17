Spresso Optimizes Billions of Impressions, Powered by Snowflake

Snowflake’s elastic compute and auto-scaling capabilities allow Spresso to optimize thousands of SKUs and process billions of impressions in real time, a requirement for the multi-armed bandit pricing algorithm that is the foundation of Spresso’s price optimization solution.

As Spresso VP of Data Analytics James Dorado explains, “When we migrated to Snowflake, we saw performance improvements of up to 80%, which saved Spresso money and allowed us to make our pricing optimization engine even faster.”

Spresso’s Snowflake journey began in 2019, when Spresso tech and data leadership explored new technology partners to build a world-class modern data stack. During this process, Snowflake emerged as the clear front runner when it came to the Data Cloud, with data warehouse workloads winning every head-to-head speed test.

In addition to powerful performance, Snowflake integrates natively into the Spresso data stack, including dbt for data modeling, Airflow for orchestration, and Fivetran for third-party ELT. Beyond the integrations, Snowflake has tight-knit partnerships with these organizations and drives continuous innovation that Spresso both contributes to and benefits from.

Then, when Spresso sought to expand its insights to other retailers, Snowflake stepped up to support the strategic build of a multi-tenant modular SaaS data platform. This architecture had two notable benefits for Spresso and joint Spresso and Snowflake customers:

For Spresso , the multi-tenant architecture enabled the business to “build it once” and scale to an infinite number of modular SaaS customers, creating enormous operating leverage.

, the multi-tenant architecture enabled the business to “build it once” and scale to an infinite number of modular SaaS customers, creating enormous operating leverage. For joint Spresso and Snowflake customers, the structure means data can be shared directly and securely to Spresso with no additional ETL process or integration. This supports a smooth implementation, near-instant access to data, and faster realization of ROI.

While Spresso’s data team was initially drawn to Snowflake because of its power and speed, over time Snowflake emerged as a true partner for Spresso, integral in the design of Spresso’s multi-tenant instance. It was clear Snowflake cared about the joint success of the partnership; as part of the Powered by Snowflake program, Spresso could reap the benefit of Snowflake's technology as well as get support to drive go-to-market.

“We enjoy the partnership with the Spresso team on their mission to solve core challenges at retail. Spresso is a technology company paired with deep retail and ecommerce expertise that only comes from being an operator themselves. We look forward to supporting Spresso both in product commercialization strategy and bringing awareness to their critical solutions for modern retail,” said Prabhath Nanisetty, Industry Principal for Retail Data & Technology at Snowflake.



Check out the Powered by Snowflake program and its benefits for companies building on Snowflake, and learn more about Spresso Price Optimization in this video.