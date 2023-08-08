Out-of-the-box LLMs are known as “pretrained models,” meaning someone else has assembled a large amount of training data and trained the model in advance. Usually these models, such as NVIDIA NeMo and Meta’s Llama models, are generalists—they are fluent in English and other languages and have varying degrees of knowledge about various topics. So they may be familiar to some extent with your industry and its lingo, processes, and needs, but likely not in a very deep way. And they generally know little to nothing about your specific company, your policies, your products, or your customers.

They are also usually optimized to perform certain kinds of tasks, like question-answering, summarization, essay-writing, general chat, etc. They are “jacks of all trades,” which they need to be so they are broadly useful, but are often not knowledgeable enough to perform the enterprise use cases you may envision with a high degree of accuracy and skill.

This is where pretraining and fine-tuning of LLMs comes into play. Pretraining generally involves training an LLM from scratch from a large set of training data, which you as the trainer can curate, to produce a model that knows about the things important to you. While some pretrained models can be “further trained” to learn more about a certain domain, often this means fine-tuning.

The NVIDIA NeMo framework, included with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, allows this fine-tuning on Snowflake. It should be noted that, often, fine-tuning existing models produces sufficient results, given that pretraining can be very data- and resource-intensive. There are various fine-tuning techniques supported by the NeMo framework that range from full fine-tuning to parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT). Some of the full fine-tuning techniques supported are supervised fine-tuning and reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF). The PEFT techniques supported include prompt learning, which involves prompt-tuning and p-tuning, adapters, low-rank adaptation, and IA3.