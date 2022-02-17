Connected Apps or Managed Apps: Which Model to Implement?

We recently wrote about the interest we’re seeing in connected applications that are built on Snowflake. Connected applications separate code and data such that the app provider creates and maintains the application code, while their customers manage their own data and provide their data platform for processing the application’s data.

Some of our partners choose the connected application model because it has benefits for both customers and application providers. Customers love that they maintain control of their data, and SaaS providers benefit with better margins and improved go-to-market alignment with Snowflake. For more on connected applications, see Powered by Snowflake: Building a Connected Application for Growth and Scale.

Even though application providers are excited about connected applications, the traditional “managed application” model offers important advantages as well. The managed model is chosen by application providers because it enables them to deliver a fully managed service, allows flexibility in design and deployment as well as flexibility in their target customer. It also simplifies the onboarding process and the billing model.

It’s important to understand the tradeoffs between the different models, with the knowledge that the models are not mutually exclusive. We expect many partners to implement both models, even if they start with just one of them.

So, what factors should you consider when choosing your approach to building applications? While each use case is unique and you should weigh each factor based on your needs, we’ll review the factors that typically favor one model over the other to help you select the approach that works best for you.