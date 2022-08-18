Data Vault model with a query assistance table

Key (pardon the pun) to understanding the implementation of a PIT table for querying a Data Vault is by comparing the implementation to how one would design facts and dimensions in a Kimball model. In Kimball modeling if a record in a dimension table is not available for a fact record, a default dimension record is referenced instead (for example, referencing a late arriving record).

The same design principle is intended with a PIT table—each satellite table contains a ghost record that has no value and is not tied to any business object or anything else of value. Instead, the ghost record is used to complete an equi-join for a PIT table. In other words, if for a point-in-time snapshot the record in an adjacent satellite table does not yet exist, the PIT table will reference that ghost record for that business object until such time as a record does start to appear for that satellite for the business object. This is not to say that the record in Data Vault is late arriving; rather, for that snapshot date there is no historical context for that business object yet. A PIT can be used in place of a hub table or a link table depending on the data you need to unify.

If the ghost record was not in the design, a query over the Data Vault would rely on a mix of SQL inner, left, and right joins—simply too much complexity to solve a simple query! The same design does go into facts and dimensions, querying facts and dimensions should rely on a date dimension, a central fact table, and other relevant dimensions joining through a single join key between tables resembling a star. Whereas in a Kimball model the date filter is applied on the date dimension only, the date filter in Data Vault is the snapshot date in the PIT table itself.

To illustrate how the above is implemented in a PIT table, let’s pretend we only have one business object, and accordingly add some records to two contributing satellites for that business key. Note that the first record in the satellite is the ghost record (‘000’); it does not belong to any business object but is there to complete the equi-join for all business objects.