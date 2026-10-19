Blog/Brad Culberson
Principal Data Platform Architect
Brad Culberson
With over 20 years of experience in engineering and leadership, Brad has designed and built countless applications leveraging huge datasets at high concurrency. Brad is recognized across the industry as an expert in columnar/kv/oltp datastores and developing highly-scalable/efficient applications.
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Oct 19, 2026Data Engineering
Achieving 41 GB/sec on 1 Table: Benchmarking Elastic Channels for Snowpipe Streaming
Brad Culberson
Jan 10, 2025
Loading Terabytes Into Snowflake: Speeds, Feeds and Techniques
Brad Culberson +1
Sep 26, 2023Product and Technology
How Snowflake Native Apps Deliver Security for App Builders and Consumers
Brad Culberson
Feb 17, 2022Product and Technology
Connected Apps or Managed Apps: Which Model to Implement?
Brad Culberson