This IDC MarketScape study evaluates data clean room technologies for advertising and marketing that help protect the privacy of consumers and safeguard holders of first-party data. With data clean rooms, enterprises can share and collaborate on data while preserving privacy and still garner insight.

“Information sharing is key to success in today's highly analytical environment. Data can lead to insight, but at the same time, enterprises need to be vigilant about who has access to their data and what they are able to do with that data,” says Lynne Schneider, Research Director IDC Data Collaboration and Monetization.

The IDC MarketScape calls Snowflake Data Clean Rooms “an ideal solution for advertisers and marketers seeking secure collaboration tools to optimize campaigns in a privacy-first era.”

Snowflake Data Clean Rooms offer a powerful platform for secure data collaboration, enabling brands, publishers and agencies to analyze combined data sets without exposing raw data. Built within the Snowflake Data Cloud, these clean rooms enable privacy-preserving advertising workflows while providing controls for customers to maintain compliance with privacy regulations. Snowflake also supports collaboration across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

The IDC MarketScape study notes that “Snowflake’s acquisition of Samooha has further enhanced its capabilities, simplifying clean room setup and expanding its usability, particularly for less technical users. With the new expanded team and capabilities, Snowflake has introduced industry-specific analysis templates and a new user interface, making it easier for advertisers to build and operate clean rooms directly within the Snowflake ecosystem. This acquisition has strengthened Snowflake’s ability to support advanced use cases like audience segmentation, campaign activation, and cross-channel measurement. Marketers can now leverage streamlined tools alongside Snowflake’s privacy-enhancing techniques, such as differential privacy and encryption in use, to unlock actionable insights while safeguarding sensitive data.”

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Data Clean Room Technology for advertising and marketing use cases," says Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, GM of Snowflake Data Clean Rooms. "We see this as a validation of our unwavering commitment to data collaboration and privacy. At Snowflake, we're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible with secure collaboration, helping our customers unlock valuable business opportunities while respecting privacy."

Download a free excerpt of the report to learn why Snowflake is an ideal solution for marketers and advertisers looking for secure data collaboration in the privacy-first era.