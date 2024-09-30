More Fortune 500 Companies Are Adopting Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, Powering the Privacy-First Era

New trailblazing collaborations with Netflix, Kantar and Experian



Netflix, Kantar and Experian are the latest industry leaders to adopt Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, setting a new standard for how data is used responsibly in the streaming industry. Netflix is using Snowflake Data Clean Rooms today to advance its advertising strategies. By securely sharing and analyzing data from across the business in a privacy-preserving manner, Netflix can deliver highly personalized and effective ad experiences to its viewers without compromising their trust. Additional elements of Netflix’s industry-leading solution will go live in the coming months.

Kantar, a global leader in data, insights and consulting, has also become a Snowflake partner, integrating Snowflake Data Clean Rooms into its vast suite of services. This collaboration allows Kantar to offer its clients valuable insights by enabling secure data collaboration between multiple parties. The result for its clients is more accurate, actionable insights that drive better business outcomes.

Earlier this month, Experian announced the integration of its identity graph into Snowflake Data Clean Rooms for all clients. Powered by Snowflake, this solution enables customers to maximize the value of their data while ensuring consumer privacy. Experian's signal-agnostic offline and digital graphs are particularly beneficial for advertisers, advertising platforms, and measurement partners.

Zeta Global, a cloud-based marketing technology company, has also expanded its integration with Snowflake by introducing the Zeta Media Engine, built on Snowflake Data Clean Rooms. This collaboration allows Zeta to offer marketers a seamless integration of its identity resolution, audience modeling and media activation solutions directly within Snowflake’s secure environment. With this solution, marketing teams can leverage multiparty data, enriched by Zeta’s Intelligence, for more precise measurement and deterministic campaign performance analysis.

A growing ecosystem of social media platforms, retailers and more

It is not only media publishers and streamers who are embracing Snowflake Data Clean Rooms. Social platforms like Snap are now also customers, integrating with Snowflake to offer its advertisers even more robust and privacy-preserving data collaboration functionality to increase measurement effectiveness for brands. These integrations are paving the way for more adaptive and successful advertising strategies, while ensuring consumer privacy remains at the forefront.

Big brands across industries also recognize the tremendous value of Snowflake’s technology. Companies like Booking.com, Indeed, Samsung Ads and many other leading brands and agencies have turned to Snowflake to revolutionize their advertising strategies. Whether it's enhancing customer experiences, refining ad targeting, running privacy-preserving cross-channel campaigns or granularly measuring their impact, these companies are setting new advertising standards, all while upleveling transparency and trust.

An innovative, compliant advertising ecosystem is the future

Not only brands and advertisers benefit from Snowflake Data Clean Rooms. Snowflake’s growing momentum is also creating a more collaborative, compliant and innovative advertising ecosystem. As usage increases from industry leaders and companies throughout the global economy, there will be even more ways to collaborate on data and optimize how companies advertise in a landscape characterized by “adapt or get left behind.”

To learn more about Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, join us at Advertising Week in New York on October 7-10, as we dive deeper into the future of advertising. Be sure to check out my session, Uncovering the Secret: Strategic Data Collaboration for Commerce Media Success, at the Marketplace Stage on October 10 at 12:30 p.m. We’ll explore how brands, publishers and agencies are unlocking powerful new competitive advantages in a privacy-first world with Snowflake Data Clean Rooms.

Join the movement and be part of the revolution. See you there!

To learn more about Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, check out the ebook 3 Steps to Building an Effective Data Clean Room.