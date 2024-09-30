More Fortune 500 Companies Are Adopting Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, Powering the Privacy-First Era

Privacy is no longer a growing requirement for doing business — it's the new status quo. The stakes for not protecting it have only intensified. Consumers have been demanding greater control and privacy over their data for years, and now vast numbers are taking action to protect it, turning off tracking, using cookieless environments and relying on ad blockers at rapidly increasing rates.
This year marks a tipping point where privacy is driving substantial shifts in advertising innovation and approaches. Technologies like Apple’s App Tracking Transparency framework, Google's shifting strategy on cookie deprecation and transition to its Privacy Sandbox, and the growing adoption of data clean rooms are providing marketers with new and powerful ways to engage audiences while helping ensure compliance with regulations and meet consumer demands. Third-party cookies are being phased out, not only by technological decisions but by consent, with opting out becoming the default behavior. For advertisers, the message is clear: Navigating this privacy-first landscape is not about compliance anymore — it's about competitive survival in a trust-driven, consent-based digital ecosystem.
The message is clear: Navigating this privacy-first landscape is not about compliance anymore — it's about competitive survival.”
Companies are turning to Snowflake Data Clean Rooms
As marketers navigate this new terrain, Snowflake Data Clean Rooms are providing a flexible, privacy-centric alternative to cumbersome data-aggregation and analysis processes and technologies in this era of sunsetting cookies. With comprehensive privacy measures in place, brands and advertisers can easily collaborate on and analyze data, harnessing its full potential across the business ecosystem in a secure, trusted and collaborative environment.
In addition to giving organizations the framework to enable compliant data collaboration, Snowflake Data Clean Rooms offer companies a myriad of other benefits. The solution is highly customizable and interoperable to meet the needs of the business, offering ready-to-use templates and the ability to customize logic and AI models. It's also a neutral solution, with no proprietary ads business or business conflicts, and Snowflake does not charge additional licensing fees. Snowflake also made it easy to access the solution, making it available natively in Snowflake Marketplace.
Yahoo joins media industry leaders, driving the revolution
Joining other industry leaders like NBCUniversal and Roku, Yahoo DSP announced last week a new integration with its Yahoo ConnectID and Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, giving advertisers access to an alternative to traditional identity solutions and enabling seamless and future-proof data activation on Yahoo DSP. Yahoo’s solution is resilient to signal loss and is fueled by direct and consent-based consumer relationships with more than 205 million authenticated users in the U.S. Industry titans like Disney Ad Sales and Paramount have already adopted Snowflake Data Clean Rooms to realize the tangible business benefits of accelerating advertising revenue, improving measurement precision and attaining in-depth audience analysis.
Growth in retail media networks
Several of the top retail media networks in the U.S. also use Snowflake Data Clean Rooms. As these networks continue to expand, the benefits of being part of this dynamic ecosystem will grow in value. Snowflake is no longer just a platform; it's becoming the central hub for modern advertisers, brands and publishers, who are pioneering the future of privacy-preserving data collaboration and robust data insights that deliver tangible return on investment. The message is clear: The future of advertising is here, and Snowflake is powering it.
Snowflake is no longer just a platform; it's becoming the central hub for modern advertisers, publishers and brands, who are pioneering the future of privacy-preserving data collaboration.”
New trailblazing collaborations with Netflix, Kantar and Experian
Netflix, Kantar and Experian are the latest industry leaders to adopt Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, setting a new standard for how data is used responsibly in the streaming industry. Netflix is using Snowflake Data Clean Rooms today to advance its advertising strategies. By securely sharing and analyzing data from across the business in a privacy-preserving manner, Netflix can deliver highly personalized and effective ad experiences to its viewers without compromising their trust. Additional elements of Netflix’s industry-leading solution will go live in the coming months.
Kantar, a global leader in data, insights and consulting, has also become a Snowflake partner, integrating Snowflake Data Clean Rooms into its vast suite of services. This collaboration allows Kantar to offer its clients valuable insights by enabling secure data collaboration between multiple parties. The result for its clients is more accurate, actionable insights that drive better business outcomes.
Earlier this month, Experian announced the integration of its identity graph into Snowflake Data Clean Rooms for all clients. Powered by Snowflake, this solution enables customers to maximize the value of their data while ensuring consumer privacy. Experian's signal-agnostic offline and digital graphs are particularly beneficial for advertisers, advertising platforms, and measurement partners.
Zeta Global, a cloud-based marketing technology company, has also expanded its integration with Snowflake by introducing the Zeta Media Engine, built on Snowflake Data Clean Rooms. This collaboration allows Zeta to offer marketers a seamless integration of its identity resolution, audience modeling and media activation solutions directly within Snowflake’s secure environment. With this solution, marketing teams can leverage multiparty data, enriched by Zeta’s Intelligence, for more precise measurement and deterministic campaign performance analysis.
A growing ecosystem of social media platforms, retailers and more
It is not only media publishers and streamers who are embracing Snowflake Data Clean Rooms. Social platforms like Snap are now also customers, integrating with Snowflake to offer its advertisers even more robust and privacy-preserving data collaboration functionality to increase measurement effectiveness for brands. These integrations are paving the way for more adaptive and successful advertising strategies, while ensuring consumer privacy remains at the forefront.
Big brands across industries also recognize the tremendous value of Snowflake’s technology. Companies like Booking.com, Indeed, Samsung Ads and many other leading brands and agencies have turned to Snowflake to revolutionize their advertising strategies. Whether it's enhancing customer experiences, refining ad targeting, running privacy-preserving cross-channel campaigns or granularly measuring their impact, these companies are setting new advertising standards, all while upleveling transparency and trust.
An innovative, compliant advertising ecosystem is the future
Not only brands and advertisers benefit from Snowflake Data Clean Rooms. Snowflake’s growing momentum is also creating a more collaborative, compliant and innovative advertising ecosystem. As usage increases from industry leaders and companies throughout the global economy, there will be even more ways to collaborate on data and optimize how companies advertise in a landscape characterized by “adapt or get left behind.”
To learn more about Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, join us at Advertising Week in New York on October 7-10, as we dive deeper into the future of advertising. Be sure to check out my session, Uncovering the Secret: Strategic Data Collaboration for Commerce Media Success, at the Marketplace Stage on October 10 at 12:30 p.m. We’ll explore how brands, publishers and agencies are unlocking powerful new competitive advantages in a privacy-first world with Snowflake Data Clean Rooms.
Join the movement and be part of the revolution. See you there!
To learn more about Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, check out the ebook 3 Steps to Building an Effective Data Clean Room.